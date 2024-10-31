Cara Credit Union receives Social Impact Award

Cara Credit Union has received the Social Impact Award this year's All-Ireland Credit Union Awards.

The organisation was recognised for its impactful education programme designed to raise awareness about money muling among post-primary school students and third-level institutions. This initiative, shared with credit unions across Kerry, aimed to educate students and parents about the dangers of money muling and the steps to take if they suspect they are victims.

The programme was rolled out in post-primary schools and third-level institutions, equipping students with vital information about money muling, its risks, and preventive measures.

By partnering with other credit unions in Kerry, the campaign ensured comprehensive awareness, reaching all schools and parents in the community.

The initiative provided resources and support for those who believed they might be victims of money muling, fostering a safer and more informed community.

Siobhan Donnelly, Marketing Manager, Cara Credit Union said “We are extremely proud of this campaign. As a Credit Union, we believe in people helping people and we take our social responsibility very seriously. We want to educate our members and protect our local communities across Kerry from the dangers of this criminal activity. That is why it’s so important that we be centrally involved in this initiative. This campaign could not have happened without Kerry’s Crime Prevention Office, Mike Quirke, the support of our local post-primary schools and third-level institutions, the support of all the credit unions, and the local media. However, I would especially like to thank the two young people who shared their story on how money muling impacted their lives; this video was the cornerstone of the campaign. So, thank you.”

The Annual All-Ireland Credit Union Awards are a cornerstone event in Ireland’s credit union community, celebrating leadership, innovation, and social responsibility. The awards took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Dublin Airport, and celebrates the exceptional contributions of credit unions throughout Ireland.

These awards highlight the vital role credit unions play in promoting financial empowerment and community well-being.