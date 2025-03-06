Tarbert community appeals for information after bird hide burned down after 20 years

The community in Tarbert is appealing for information after a bird hide, which was in place for 20 years, burned down.

This bird hide was erected by the local community to give residents and visitors the opportunity to see the types of birds living on the estuary; the white-tailed eagle was seen there recently.

Gardaí says they attended the scene of an alleged incident of criminal damage by fire in the Tierclea area of Tarbert yesterday and they are investigating the incident.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley is appealing for anyone with information on what happened the bird hide to contact Gardaí:

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says the development of a private liquified natural gas facility in North Kerry should go ahead.

He was speaking following Government approval for a State-led LNG terminal, to help secure Ireland’s energy supply.

The Government has removed the policy statement which banned the importation of fracked gas, meaning commercial LNG facilities are now also allowed.

Cllr Michael Foley says this policy was a stumbling block for New Fortress Energy which has applied to build an LNG terminal in the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank: