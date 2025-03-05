The removal of the government’s policy statement on fracked gas importation has opened the door to a possible commercial LNG facility in Kerry.

Cabinet yesterday approved the development of a state-led liquefied natural gas terminal, to help secure Ireland’s energy supply.

The government says this state-led facility would act as a strategic gas reserve, which would only be used in the event of disruption to other energy supplies.

To do this, the government’s policy statement on the importation of fracked gas has been removed.

Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the removal of the policy statement on fracked gas importation means that commercial operators could also build their own facility, in addition to the state-led reserve.

This means that if Gas Networks Ireland chooses somewhere other than Kerry for the location of the state facility, government policy would still allow the development of a commercial facility in this county.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, says this opens the door once again for the Shannon Estuary LNG Project which he says is vital to North Kerry.

Kerry Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says there is now a conversation to be had about the long-awaited LNG project in North Kerry, which is the subject of a High Court appeal by An Bórd Pleanála.

Minister Foley says the policy statement had been a stumbling block for any LNG development previously.