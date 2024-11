An Bord Pleanála is seeking to challenge a decision made by the High Court in relation to Shannon LNG.

On September 30th, the court quashed the planning appeal board’s decision to refuse planning permission for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

Yesterday, the High Court heard that An Bord Pleanála intends applying for a certificate to appeal against September's judgment.

The case has been adjourned for one week.