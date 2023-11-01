Young Tralee man who acted as money mule pleads guilty to money laundering charges

A young man who acted as a money mule has pleaded guilty to four money laundering charges at Tralee Circuit Court.

21-year-old Ayomitide Osinubi, of Ogham Riain, Ballinorig, Tralee, appeared before Judge Sinead Behan yesterday.

Ayomitide Osinubi pleaded guilty to three counts contrary to the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

This involved Mr Osinubi converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing, or using property which is the proceeds of criminal conduct.

The first of these involved a sum of €7,500 on 18 June 2020, which was credited to a Bank of Ireland account.

The second count related to a sum of over $50,000 US Dollars, which were credited to an Ulster Bank account, and the third involved a sum of €2,222.22 credited to an account from digital bank N26.

Mr Osinubi also pleaded guilty to using an Electric Ireland bill as a false instrument in November 2020.

Defence barrister Richard Liston said this was another money mules case, and Mr Osinubi was the lowest rung of the ladder.

Mr Liston said Mr Osinubi is in college, he has never been in court before, and has not come to the attention of gardaí since his arrest.

The case was adjourned until January 16th while a probation report is sought, and Mr Osinubi was remanded on continuing bail.