A Sinn Féin candidate in the Tralee Local Electoral Area is calling on the Minister for Health to locate the proposed Minor Injuries Clinic in Tralee.

Paul Daly says Tralee is only location which makes sense because “it is close to UHK" and "with closer access for patients from North and West Kerry".

These clinics treat patients who need more care than can be offered by a GP or pharmacist, but are not serious enough to be prioritised in an Accident and Emergency.