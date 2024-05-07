Advertisement
News

17 arrests made and 20 vehicles seized on Kerry roads over long weekend

May 7, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrynews
17 arrests made and 20 vehicles seized on Kerry roads over long weekend
Share this article

17 arrests were made and 20 vehicles were seized in Kerry over the May bank holiday weekend.

A number of policing operations were in place across the county, including in Killarney during the Rally of the Lakes.

The Kerry Garda Roads Division made several arrests in relation to driving under the influence over the long weekend.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána also issued numerous fixed penalty notices in relation to various road traffic offences.

Garda Christopher Murphy says this proactive policing was part of the “keep the race in its place” operation.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí appeal for information after over €1000 worth of livestock stolen in Mid Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry hosting over 6,000 Ukrainian refugees
Over 260 acre Derrymore Island Nature Reserve put on the market for €1 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí appeal for information after over €1000 worth of livestock stolen in Mid Kerry
Kerry hosting over 6,000 Ukrainian refugees
Kerry v Monaghan fixed for May 18th; Kingdom hurlers at Offaly a day later
Over 260 acre Derrymore Island Nature Reserve put on the market for €1 million
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus