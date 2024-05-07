17 arrests made and 20 vehicles seized on Kerry roads over long weekend

17 arrests were made and 20 vehicles were seized in Kerry over the May bank holiday weekend.

A number of policing operations were in place across the county, including in Killarney during the Rally of the Lakes.

The Kerry Garda Roads Division made several arrests in relation to driving under the influence over the long weekend.

An Garda Síochána also issued numerous fixed penalty notices in relation to various road traffic offences.

Garda Christopher Murphy says this proactive policing was part of the “keep the race in its place” operation.