New candidates added to election hopefuls

A number of new candidates declared their intention to contest local elections before yesterday’s deadline.

12pm yesterday was the final deadline for elections hopefuls to put themselves forward.

Amoung the new candidates is Oonagh Comerford, a Green Party candidate in the Listowel Local Electoral Area.

Kamaruzzaman Abdul Kadir and Iqbal Mahmu are both running as Independent candidates in the Killarney Local Electoral Area.

Another Independent Ame Abduraham, will be contesting the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Rosamarie Smith will be running in the Listowel Electoral Area for the Party for Animal Welfare.