Two uncapped players included in Ireland senior women's squad for upcoming friendlies

Laura Bello and Emma Glavin are in line for senior international debuts after being included in the Ireland women’s squad by head coach James Weldon’s for games against Denmark and The Netherlands on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd.

6’3” Forward Bello (21) played with Idaho State last season, averaging 8.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and a block during 30 games, as her side finished 11-19. She averaged 26 minutes for the Bengals during her junior year. She has transferred to UT Arlington for her senior season.

Tullamore’s Emma Glavin (20) – contributed 17 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 18 games for University of Galway Mystics in the MissQuote.ie Super League in 2023/24. Glavin has previously represented Ireland at U18 and U20 level and was a part of Karl Kilbride’s squad which secured an 8th place finish at the FIBA U20 Women’s Youth EuroBasket in 2023.

There is a recall for Trinity Meteors Sarah Kenny (27) – who last featured for Ireland in 2021, having missed out on her last call up for a friendly series against Austria in 2023 after sustaining a serious injury. The Power Forward returned for nine MissQuote.ie Super League games for Trinity Meteors, bagging 8.1 points and an impressive 8 rebounds per game during that stretch.

Elsewhere, Bridget Herlihy returns to the fold having missed the recent series against Uganda through illness, while Gandy Malou-Mamel and Sarah Hickey are handed call-ups after their U20 international commitments at FIBA Youth EuroBasket came to a conclusion.

“It’s another fantastic opportunity for players to put their hands up for selection with our next FIBA Women’s EuroBasket qualifying window on the horizon,” said head coach James Weldon. “I was really pleased with the performance against Uganda – especially considering the short amount of time we had in camp beforehand. Denmark and The Netherlands are two great teams that will provide a good test for us and in particular to Laura (Bello) and Emma (Glavin) on their introduction to senior international basketball. We’re all very excited to get back on the court in front of our supporters at the National Basketball Arena,” he added.

In total eight of the squad who featured against Uganda return. Abigail Rafferty and Alex Mulligan miss out after being included in the Ireland U23 3x3 squad for the upcoming FIBA Nations League.

Tickets for the games are available here.

Fixtures:

Ireland v Denmark, Friday August 2nd, 1700, National Basketball Arena, live on basketballireland.tv

Ireland v Netherlands, Saturday, August 3rd, 1600, National Basketball Arena, live on basketballireland.tv

Ireland Squad:

Enya Maguire (Unattached), Sorcha Tiernan (FloMAX Liffey Celtics), Lauryn Homan (Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell), Sarah Hickey, Kate Hickey (SETU Waterford Wildcats), Mimi Clarke (Pyrobel Killester), Bridget Herlihy (Ensio Lugo, Spain),Claire Melia (Uni Ferrol, Spain), Amy Dooley, (The Address UCC Glanmire), Ella O’Donnell (Quannapiac University, USA), *Laura Bello (Idaho State, USA), Sarah Kenny (Trinity Meteors), *Emma Glavin (University of Galway Mystics), Gandy Malou-Mamel (University of Connecticut, USA).

*Denotes uncapped player