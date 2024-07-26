Kerry name team ahead of All Ireland Minor A Final

Kerry have named their team ahead of their 2024 ZuCar All-Ireland U18 Championship Final.
The Kingdom will face Cavan in the decider.
ZuCar All Ireland Minor A Final
Kerry -v- Cavan
Saturday 27th July – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, Co. Offaly – 2pm
Kerry Minor Team
1. Béibhinn Nic an tSíthigh - An Daingean
2. Aoise O'Donoghue - Glenflesk
3. Éabha Ní Laighin (C) - Castlegregory
4. Grace Murphy - Rathmore
5. Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Gaels
6. Seodhla O'Donovan - Cromane
7. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
8. Kelly Enright - Moyvane
9. Kathryn Ryan - Glenflesk
10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
11. Mary Kate Smith - Cromane
12. Lucy O'Connor - Austin Stacks
13. Katie Doe - Firies
14. Leah McMahon - Dr. Crokes
15. Aoibhín O'Connor McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys
Subs
16. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahillys
17. Leona O'Sullivan - Cromane
18. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligott
19. Lori O'Connor - Beaufort
20. Andrea Murphy - Legion
21. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
22. Siún Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels
23. Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels
24. Lily Kearins - Beaufort
25. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels
26. Cara McCrohan - Southern Gaels
27. Saoirse Harkin - Cromane
28. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels
29. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott
30. Sarah Murphy -Southern Gaels