Kerry name team ahead of All Ireland Minor A Final

Kerry have named their team ahead of their 2024 ZuCar All-Ireland U18 Championship Final.

The Kingdom will face Cavan in the decider.

ZuCar All Ireland Minor A Final

Kerry -v- Cavan

Saturday 27th July – Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, Co. Offaly – 2pm

Kerry Minor Team

1. Béibhinn Nic an tSíthigh - An Daingean

2. Aoise O'Donoghue - Glenflesk

3. Éabha Ní Laighin (C) - Castlegregory

4. Grace Murphy - Rathmore

5. Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Gaels

6. Seodhla O'Donovan - Cromane

7. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

8. Kelly Enright - Moyvane

9. Kathryn Ryan - Glenflesk

10. Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

11. Mary Kate Smith - Cromane

12. Lucy O'Connor - Austin Stacks

13. Katie Doe - Firies

14. Leah McMahon - Dr. Crokes

15. Aoibhín O'Connor McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys

Subs

16. Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O'Rahillys

17. Leona O'Sullivan - Cromane

18. Anna Collins - Ballymacelligott

19. Lori O'Connor - Beaufort

20. Andrea Murphy - Legion

21. Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

22. Siún Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels

23. Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels

24. Lily Kearins - Beaufort

25. Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels

26. Cara McCrohan - Southern Gaels

27. Saoirse Harkin - Cromane

28. Orla Fitzgerald - Southern Gaels

29. Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott

30. Sarah Murphy -Southern Gaels