Advertisement
News

23 per cent rise in number of people using Kerry/Cork cancer bus service

Jul 26, 2024 17:22 By radiokerrynews
23 per cent rise in number of people using Kerry/Cork cancer bus service
Photo: Michelle Breen Crean Photography
Share this article

The number of people using the Kerry/Cork cancer bus service, has increased by 23 percent in the last year.

Transporting people from Tralee to various hospitals outside the county for cancer treatment, the service has been running since 2010 and operates five days a week.

It depends almost entirely on fundraising and receives no State funding.

Advertisement

Service Manager with Kerry Cancer Support Group Breda Dyland, says the Healthlink Transport service now brings people for treatment to hospitals in Galway and Dublin, as well as eight centres in Cork and Limerick.

She says the significant rise in demand for their services, means more drivers and more vehicles are now needed.

But while the increased demand points towards a higher incidence of cancer, Ms Dyland says, it's not all bad news:

Advertisement

In association with The Rose Hotel, Kerry Cancer Support Group will be hosting a Fall Designer Fashion Show on Friday, August 16th at the Rose Hotel, Tralee, as part of Féile Thrá Lí.

Tickets are available from Horan's health stores and the Rose Hotel, and all proceeds go to the Healthlink Transport service.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Garda Commissioner orders allegations made against Bishop Eamonn Casey be re-examined
Advertisement
Kerry Bangladeshi community holds protest against killing of students
MTU Kerry shortlisted for entrepreneurship award
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Bangladeshi community holds protest against killing of students
Two uncapped players included in Ireland senior women's squad for upcoming friendlies
Kerry name team ahead of All Ireland Minor A Final
MTU Kerry shortlisted for entrepreneurship award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus