23 per cent rise in number of people using Kerry/Cork cancer bus service

The number of people using the Kerry/Cork cancer bus service, has increased by 23 percent in the last year.

Transporting people from Tralee to various hospitals outside the county for cancer treatment, the service has been running since 2010 and operates five days a week.

It depends almost entirely on fundraising and receives no State funding.

Service Manager with Kerry Cancer Support Group Breda Dyland, says the Healthlink Transport service now brings people for treatment to hospitals in Galway and Dublin, as well as eight centres in Cork and Limerick.

She says the significant rise in demand for their services, means more drivers and more vehicles are now needed.

But while the increased demand points towards a higher incidence of cancer, Ms Dyland says, it's not all bad news:

In association with The Rose Hotel, Kerry Cancer Support Group will be hosting a Fall Designer Fashion Show on Friday, August 16th at the Rose Hotel, Tralee, as part of Féile Thrá Lí.

Tickets are available from Horan's health stores and the Rose Hotel, and all proceeds go to the Healthlink Transport service.