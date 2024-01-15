Charity Bingo in aid of Kerry/Cork Cancer Bus Link on Tuesday in Cromane

Charity Bingo takes place at 8pm this Tuesday night (Jan 16th) and for the coming weeks in aid of Kerry Cancer Support Groups Healthlink Transport Services in Jacks Coastguard Restaurant Cromane. All welcome.
