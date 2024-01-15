Advertisement
Community Diary

Charity Bingo in aid of Kerry/Cork Cancer Bus Link on Tuesday in Cromane

Jan 15, 2024 10:31 By receptionradiokerry
Charity Bingo in aid of Kerry/Cork Cancer Bus Link on Tuesday in Cromane
Share this article

Charity Bingo takes place at 8pm this Tuesday night (Jan 16th) and for the coming weeks in aid of Kerry Cancer Support Groups Healthlink Transport Services in Jacks Coastguard Restaurant Cromane. All welcome.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Recovery Haven Kerry’s ‘Designer Fashion Showcase’ at the INEC on February 1st
Advertisement
Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Night
Waterville Annual Senior Citizens Community Party Sunday 14th January
Advertisement

Recommended

West Kerry locals help over 20 dolphins back to safety
Report shows Kerry’s remote location impacting recruitment of nurses
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jan 15, 2024 13:17
Overnight cold weather warnings issued for Kerry and entire country
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus