The Bangladeshi community in Kerry has held a peaceful protest in Tralee as reports suggest the country’s government has killed hundreds of its own citizens this month.

The Bangladeshi government clamped down heavily on protestors during a week of protests against a quota system in government jobs.

Those were the words of Shakerah Islam, a young Bangladeshi woman speaking at today’s protest in Tralee town square.

Protestors took to the streets to call for reform to a quota that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.

Protestors say this is designed to entrench the government’s position of power in the country.

The death toll was reportedly around 200, but many believe the real figure is much higher, while thousands have been arrested.

Shakerah Islam told today’s protest what’s happening to students her own age in Bangladesh is wrong.

Dr Sayeed Reza Ali, who led today’s protest, says they want to send a message to both local and national government in Ireland.

Today's protest was also attended by Independent Tralee councillor Sam Locke, who said he will raise this issue at local government level.

Former Kerry TD and Independent candidate in the Tralee LEA in this year's local elections, Thomas McEllistrim, also attended and spoke at the protest.