Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance tracing the whereabouts of a girl missing from Listowel.

15-year-old Jacintha Donoghue was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Jacintha is described as approximately five foot five inches in height with a slim build and black hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Jacintha is known to frequent the Limerick city area and Charleville in Cork.