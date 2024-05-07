Advertisement
Kerry hosting over 6,000 Ukrainian refugees

May 7, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is hosting over 6,000 Ukrainian refugees – the highest in any county nationwide.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Integration, 6,107 Ukrainian refugees are being accommodated in Kerry.

Of those, 2,395 are male and 3,712 are female.

Dublin has the next highest at just over 5,700 (5753), while Monaghan is accommodating the fewest Ukrainian refugees at 313.

Nationally, there are over 47,000 (47,627) Ukrainians being accommodated in Ireland, according to these figures which cover up to the end of April.

