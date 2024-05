Kerry against Monaghan in the Sam Maguire Cup has been fixed for Saturday May 18th.

The fixture at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is to throw-in at 3 o'clock.

Meanwhile, Kerry against Offaly in the Joe McDonagh Cup is to be played the following day.

That'll go ahead in Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore at 1 o'clock.