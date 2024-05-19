Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

Round 7 of the Credit Union Senior Football League

Division 1

An Ghaeltacht 3-12 Ballymacelligott 3-10

Glenflesk 2-14 Kilcummin 0-11

Rathmore 2-09 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-09

Dingle 0-14 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-09

Advertisement

Division 2

Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-09 Beaufort 1-09

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-19 Listowel Emmets 3-08

Austin Stacks versus Templenoe was postponed due to a bereavement

Fossa 1-16 Na Gaeil 0-13

John Mitchels 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 1-08

Ardfert Football Club 1-09 Gneeveguilla 0-13

Division 3

Currow 1-17 Annascaul 1-16

Tarbert 0-13 Knocknagoshel 0-13

Listry 0-09 Churchill 0-09

Firies 0-06 Reenard 1-14

St Mary's 2-13 Cordal 0-10

Keel 1-13 Ballydonoghue 0-07

Division 4

Skelligs Rangers 1-10 Ballyduff 0-07

Cromane 1-11 Castlegregory GAA Club 1-26

Moyvane 2-08 Brosna 2-11

Lispole 1-12 Beale 1-14

Waterville Frank Caseys 0-14 St Senan's 2-15

St Michael's-Foilmore 0-12 Dromid Pearses 1-11

Advertisement

Division 5A

Asdee 2-10 Gneeveguilla 2-14

Tuosist 0-07 Firies 3-10

Kilgarvan 0-05 Duagh 1-16

St Patrick's Blennerville 4-11 Austin Stacks 2-13

Division 5B

Sneem/Derrynane 1-06 Scartaglin 1-05

Finuge 0-07 Laune Rangers 0-07

Valentia Young Islanders versus Dr. Crokes postponed due to a bereavement in Valentia

Fixtures

Advertisement

Round 7 Credit Union Senior Football League

Home team named first and all games throw-in at midday.

Division 1

Dr. Crokes V Laune Rangers

Advertisement

Division 5B

Rathmore V Glenflesk

Division 6B

John Mitchels V Spa Killarney

Dr. Crokes V St Michael's-Foilmore

County Minor Hurling League Round 2

Advertisement

Division 1

Lixnaw v Abbeydorney/Causeway

Crotta O'Neill's v Tralee Parnell's

Division 2

St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan

All of those games got underway at 11am.

Ladies Football

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup

Division 1 Round 5

Southern Gaels take on Cromane in Waterville at 12.00pm

Division 1 Round 7

Corca Dhuibhne welcome Scartaglen to Gallarus at 12.00pm

Dr Crokes host Beaufort at 11.00am

Division 2 Round 7

Abbeydorney are at home to Ballymacelligott at 12.00pm

Division 3 Round 7

Austin Stacks entertain Killarney Legion at Connolly Park at 11.30am

Laune Rangers welcome Annascaul/Castlegregory to JP O Sullivan Park at 12.00pm

ISG take on Spa in Templenoe at 12.00pm

Division 4 – Round 7

Glenflesk are at home to Kerins Rahillys at 12.00pm

Kilcummin host Listowel Emmets at 11.00am

Fossa welcome Southern Gaels B at 12.30pm