Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results
Round 7 of the Credit Union Senior Football League
Division 1
An Ghaeltacht 3-12 Ballymacelligott 3-10
Glenflesk 2-14 Kilcummin 0-11
Rathmore 2-09 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-09
Dingle 0-14 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-09
Division 2
Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-09 Beaufort 1-09
Kenmare Shamrocks 0-19 Listowel Emmets 3-08
Austin Stacks versus Templenoe was postponed due to a bereavement
Fossa 1-16 Na Gaeil 0-13
John Mitchels 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 1-08
Ardfert Football Club 1-09 Gneeveguilla 0-13
Division 3
Currow 1-17 Annascaul 1-16
Tarbert 0-13 Knocknagoshel 0-13
Listry 0-09 Churchill 0-09
Firies 0-06 Reenard 1-14
St Mary's 2-13 Cordal 0-10
Keel 1-13 Ballydonoghue 0-07
Division 4
Skelligs Rangers 1-10 Ballyduff 0-07
Cromane 1-11 Castlegregory GAA Club 1-26
Moyvane 2-08 Brosna 2-11
Lispole 1-12 Beale 1-14
Waterville Frank Caseys 0-14 St Senan's 2-15
St Michael's-Foilmore 0-12 Dromid Pearses 1-11
Division 5A
Asdee 2-10 Gneeveguilla 2-14
Tuosist 0-07 Firies 3-10
Kilgarvan 0-05 Duagh 1-16
St Patrick's Blennerville 4-11 Austin Stacks 2-13
Division 5B
Sneem/Derrynane 1-06 Scartaglin 1-05
Finuge 0-07 Laune Rangers 0-07
Valentia Young Islanders versus Dr. Crokes postponed due to a bereavement in Valentia
Fixtures
Round 7 Credit Union Senior Football League
Home team named first and all games throw-in at midday.
Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Laune Rangers
Division 5B
Rathmore V Glenflesk
Division 6B
John Mitchels V Spa Killarney
Dr. Crokes V St Michael's-Foilmore
County Minor Hurling League Round 2
Division 1
Lixnaw v Abbeydorney/Causeway
Crotta O'Neill's v Tralee Parnell's
Division 2
St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan
All of those games got underway at 11am.
Ladies Football
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 1 Round 5
Southern Gaels take on Cromane in Waterville at 12.00pm
Division 1 Round 7
Corca Dhuibhne welcome Scartaglen to Gallarus at 12.00pm
Dr Crokes host Beaufort at 11.00am
Division 2 Round 7
Abbeydorney are at home to Ballymacelligott at 12.00pm
Division 3 Round 7
Austin Stacks entertain Killarney Legion at Connolly Park at 11.30am
Laune Rangers welcome Annascaul/Castlegregory to JP O Sullivan Park at 12.00pm
ISG take on Spa in Templenoe at 12.00pm
Division 4 – Round 7
Glenflesk are at home to Kerins Rahillys at 12.00pm
Kilcummin host Listowel Emmets at 11.00am
Fossa welcome Southern Gaels B at 12.30pm