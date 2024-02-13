Three candidates selected to contest local elections for Sinn Féin in Tralee LEA

Three candidates have been selected to contest the local elections for Sinn Féin in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

The party has selected sitting councillors Deirdre Ferris and Cathal Foley, as well as primary school teacher Paul Daly, who is from Tralee.

Sinn Féin says a decision will be made in the coming weeks on whether the party will run a fourth candidate in the Tralee LEA.

The local election is expected to take place in early June, however, an exact date hasn’t yet been set.