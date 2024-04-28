A Killarney councillor says sensory areas in playgrounds would have a "colossal" impact on making public amenities more accessible to everyone.

Councillor John O'Donoghue proposed that Kerry County Council "support any groups … wishing to set up sensory areas in our playgrounds".

Senior management told members that the council has used rural grant schemes to support sensory gardens and to provide inclusive equipment in playgrounds.

They also said the draft Kerry Play and Leisure Policy will be brought to Council for review in the coming months.

This policy is to promote accessible, safe and inclusive play opportunities for young people in Kerry, once funding can be found.