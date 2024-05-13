Gardaí investigate Tralee incident involving major damage to parked car

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracking down a driver who crashed into a parked car in Tralee last Thursday and left the scene.

Substantial damage was caused to the Ford Fiesta, which was parked near Liber House, Monvalley just before 9am.

The damage could've been done at any time after that - and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact the station in Tralee.

Separately, an investigation is underway into a break-in to the Versus Bookmaker on Russell Street, Tralee on Saturday.

A safe containing a substantial amount of money was taken, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.