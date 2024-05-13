Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigate Tralee incident involving major damage to parked car

May 13, 2024 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigate Tralee incident involving major damage to parked car
Share this article

 Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracking down a driver who crashed into a parked car in Tralee last Thursday and left the scene.

Substantial damage was caused to the Ford Fiesta, which was parked near Liber House, Monvalley just before 9am.

The damage could've been done at any time after that - and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact the station in Tralee.

Advertisement

Separately, an investigation is underway into a break-in to the Versus Bookmaker on Russell Street, Tralee on Saturday.

A safe containing a substantial amount of money was taken, and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Moira Murrell recommended for appointment as Chief Executive of Cork County Council
Advertisement
“Main supplier of cocaine in Killarney” jailed for two years
Gardaí use pepper spray to break up violent brawl in Listowel town
Advertisement

Recommended

Moira Murrell recommended for appointment as Chief Executive of Cork County Council
Injuries for Munster
Gardaí use pepper spray to break up violent brawl in Listowel town
Prayer meeting Sunday May 19th in Scartaglen Church at 3.30pm.
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus