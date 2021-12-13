Tralee pavement works to be completed by February

The laying of new pavements in Tralee is expected to be completed by February.

Construction work began last February on the €3.4 million project, which has been taking place in four different stages. From this month, traffic is able to travel down Rock Street onto Russell Street and Bridge Street, however, New Road will close for a number of months.

Initially these works in Tralee town centre focused on Russell Street, then Upper Bridge Street to Bridge Lane; both of these phases are now complete. Lower Bridge Street to Bridge Place is substantially completed.

Traffic will be able to travel down Rock Street through Russell Street, Bridge Street, and Bridge Place from the middle of next month. The final stage of works, which takes in Lower Rock Street to New Road, will start in January, and will result in a road closure for three months.

Traffic travelling from Stoughton's Row to Lower Rock Street will be diverted via High Street and Matt Talbot Road from the middle of next month.

Kerry County Council says every effort will be made to minimise disruption for businesses and customers, with a Liaison Person on site everyday as a contact for businesses. A full traffic management plan is to be completed in the coming weeks.