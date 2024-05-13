Gardaí use pepper spray to break up violent brawl in Listowel town

Gardaí in Listowel had to use pepper stray to gain control of a violent brawl in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They're looking for the public's help in identifying the men who were involved in the incident.

Advertisement

What was described as a 'violent fight' began in the William Street area some time between 2am and 2.30 yesterday morning.

Gardaí say a group of six men were fighting with each other, but it's not clear what started the row.

All those involved were behaving in an aggressive and violent manner, and Gardaí were forced to use pepper spray to bring the incident under control.

Advertisement

No-one was arrested at the time as it was not deemed safe to do so.

However Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward to help them identify those involved in the brawl.

Any member of the public who was in the vicinity of William Street, Listowel around the time of the incident on Sunday morning, is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station, at (068) 50820.