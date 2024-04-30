Unaccompanied Kerry learner driver caught with no insurance, tax, or NCT

Gardaí in Kerry last night caught an unaccompanied learner driver with no insurance, tax, or NCT.

Separately, a driver was arrested in Listowel after testing positive for driving under the influence of cannabis.

The Kerry Roads Policing Unit intercepted the driver of the vehicle after they turned from a checkpoint in Tralee.

The driver was a learner permit holder who was not accompanied, while they had no insurance, and both their tax and NCT had been out of date since 2018.

Gardaí say the vehicle was detained, while fixed charge notices and court summonses will follow.

Separately, a driver in his 30s was arrested in North Kerry after testing positive for driving under the influence of cannabis shortly after 10:30 last night.

It was during a high-visibility checkpoint by gardaí in the Derra East area of Listowel, focusing on people driving under the influence.

The man was brought to Listowel garda station, and has since been released pending further investigation.