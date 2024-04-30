Advertisement
News

Unaccompanied Kerry learner driver caught with no insurance, tax, or NCT

Apr 30, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Unaccompanied Kerry learner driver caught with no insurance, tax, or NCT
Image: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region on Facebook
Share this article

Gardaí in Kerry last night caught an unaccompanied learner driver with no insurance, tax, or NCT.

Separately, a driver was arrested in Listowel after testing positive for driving under the influence of cannabis.

The Kerry Roads Policing Unit intercepted the driver of the vehicle after they turned from a checkpoint in Tralee.

Advertisement

The driver was a learner permit holder who was not accompanied, while they had no insurance, and both their tax and NCT had been out of date since 2018.

Gardaí say the vehicle was detained, while fixed charge notices and court summonses will follow.

Separately, a driver in his 30s was arrested in North Kerry after testing positive for driving under the influence of cannabis shortly after 10:30 last night.

Advertisement

It was during a high-visibility checkpoint by gardaí in the Derra East area of Listowel, focusing on people driving under the influence.

The man was brought to Listowel garda station, and has since been released pending further investigation.

Advertisement
Image: Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region on Facebook
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare business sees annual rates bill increase from €15,000 to €63,000
Advertisement
24 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Planning permission to be sought to change use of former Talbot Grove facility
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare business sees annual rates bill increase from €15,000 to €63,000
May Eve - a day full of tradition
Tralee Green Party candidate wants extension for business grant
Rossbeigh councillor wants low cost, serviced sites for people to build their own homes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus