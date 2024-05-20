Advertisement
Kerry has the most Blue Flags in the country 

May 20, 2024 13:47 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has the most Blue Flag beaches and coastal amenities in Ireland.

15 Blue Flags have been awarded in the Kingdom acknowledging the high standard of the coastal environment.

The international Blue Flag jury today announced Kerry has retained its current 15 Blue Flags.

The beaches and marinas recognised today are Rossbeigh, Ballybunion South, Ballybunion North, Ballyheigue, Fenit, Maherbeg, Kells, Doire Fhíonáin (Derrynane), White Strand, Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs), Banna, Fionntrá (Ventry), Inch, Fenit Marina and Portmagee Pontoons.

Five Green Coast Awards have been presented for Waterville, Ballinskelligs, Béal Bán, Castlegregory and Littor beaches.

Caothairleach of Kerry County Council, Jim Finucane said the awards are as a result of the collaborative work of the council, community groups and beach users who work together to maintain Kerry beaches.

