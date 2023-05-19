Advertisement
Kerry retains its 15 Blue Flags for beaches

May 19, 2023 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry has retained its 15 Blue Flags for beaches.

The Blue Flag initiative is judged on specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

Kerry has secured the highest number of Blue Flags in the country.

They were awarded to 13 at beaches - Rossbeigh, Ballybunion South, Ballybunion North, Ballyheigue, Banna, Fenit, Maherbeg, Kells, Derrynane, White Strand, Ballinskelligs, Ventry and Inch, while Portmagee Pontoons and the Fenit Marina also received the accolade.

Meanwhile, four Green Coast Awards have been presented for Ballinskelligs, Béal Bán, Castlegregory and Littor beaches.

