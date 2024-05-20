Minister says 9% VAT rate will be considered ahead of Budget 2025

The 9% VAT rate for the hospitality sector will be considered ahead of Budget 2025.

That’s according to Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

Speaking to Radio Kerry news at The Global Economic Summit in Killarney, Minister McGrath says all tax heads will be considered ahead of the budget.

He says the available resources will be prioritised in Budget 2025, adding there’s never enough money to do everything you’d like and choices will have to be made.

He says he can't make any promises now, but the 9% VAT rate will be considered: