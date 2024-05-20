A 13 year old boy is missing from Tralee.

Zain Khalid has been missing since last night, Sunday, the 19th May.

He was last seen in Tralee at around 8:40 this morning.

He is described as 5' 7" in height, with a broad build, brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit pants and grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on Zain’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.