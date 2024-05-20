Advertisement
News

13 year old boy missing from Tralee

May 20, 2024 13:41 By radiokerrynews
13 year old boy missing from Tralee
Share this article

A 13 year old boy is missing from Tralee.

Zain Khalid has been missing since last night, Sunday, the 19th May.

He was last seen in Tralee at around 8:40 this morning.

Advertisement

He is described as 5' 7" in height, with a broad build, brown eyes and black hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit pants and grey hoodie.

Anyone with information on Zain’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry has the most Blue Flags in the country 
Advertisement
Minister for Finance says people will experience improvement in living standards
Cost of renting a home in Kerry jumps nearly 50% since before Covid
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry has the most Blue Flags in the country 
Minister for Finance says people will experience improvement in living standards
Cost of renting a home in Kerry jumps nearly 50% since before Covid
Record number of candidates with migrant backgrounds contesting local elections in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus