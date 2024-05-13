Advertisement
Injuries for Munster

May 13, 2024 17:54 By radiokerrysport
In-form Munster have a couple of injury concerns as they begin preparations for Friday’s game away to Edinburgh.

Jack Crowley is a doubt due to a foot injury, while Tom Ahern is nursing a shoulder problem.

Meanwhile, former Ireland under-20 number 8 Daniel Okeke is leaving Munster at the end of the season.

Hugo Keenan, James Ryan and Will Connors are all in the frame for Leinster’s Investec Champions Cup final with Toulouse.

All three have recovered from their respective injuries, and will be considered for Saturday’s URC game away to Ulster.

Garry Ringrose remains a doubt for this weekend due to a shoulder injury.

