Advertisement
Sport

Cork Constitution are All Ireland champions

Apr 28, 2024 18:09 By radiokerrysport
Cork Constitution are All Ireland champions
Share this article

Cork Constitution are the All Ireland League Division 1 champions.

They overcame an early sending off to earn a 33 points to 22 win over Terenure in the final at the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Silver medal for Irish rower
Advertisement
Kerry are Munster champions
Kerry footballer announces NFL draft pick
Advertisement

Recommended

Silver medal for Irish rower
Kerry are Munster champions
Killarney councillor says sensory areas in playgrounds would have "colossal" impact
Cahersiveen road reopened following crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus