The UK Foreign Office is reminding British nationals in Kerry they can register to vote in the upcoming local and European elections.

Nearly 4,000 (3,783) British nationals live in Kerry, according to last year's census.

British nationals living in Ireland for any length of time have the right to vote.

Anyone who is eligible to vote in Ireland, can register to do so by Monday, the 20th of May, on checktheregister.ie.