MayFest concludes at Killarney this evening.

The main event is the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Race at 5.50.

The opener is at 5.20 and the going is soft.

Advertisement

Monday winners:

4.40 no 8 Littlebiggie 7/2

5.10 no 9 Parh The Giant 7/2

5.40 no 2 Nas Na Riogh 5/2jf

6.10 no 7 Untred 28/1

6.40 no 2 Ash Tree Meadow 4/1

7.10 no 2 A Mere Bagatelle 7/1

7.45 no 7 Early Doors 3/1

8.20 no 2 Jump Allen 11/10f