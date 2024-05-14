Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17's football competition

Div. 1 semi final

Churchill 3-12 Keel/Listry 3-10

Div. 3.

St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 4-23 An Ghaeltacht 4.15

Div. 4.

Dromid/Waterville 5-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-13

Dingle 3-11 Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia 3-12

Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen 2-08 Castlegregory. 7-13

East Kerry League

Round 4

Division 1

Rathmore 2-09 Dr Crokes 1-16

Division 2

Glenflesk 1-08 Kilcummin 1-09

Division 3

Kenmare 1-07 Fossa 4-20

Beaufort 7-14 Legion 6-04

Ladies County U14 Football League

Just the one match went ahead

Division 1

Cromane 3-10 -v- Annascaul/Castleregory 4-09

Games did not take place in the North Kerry Ladies Football Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16s.