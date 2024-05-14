Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

May 14, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrysport
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17's football competition

Div. 1 semi final
Churchill 3-12 Keel/Listry 3-10

Div. 3.

Advertisement

St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 4-23 An Ghaeltacht 4.15

Div. 4.

Dromid/Waterville 5-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-13

Advertisement

Dingle 3-11 Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia 3-12

Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen 2-08 Castlegregory. 7-13

East Kerry League

Advertisement

Round 4

Division 1

Rathmore 2-09 Dr Crokes 1-16

Advertisement

Division 2

Glenflesk 1-08 Kilcummin 1-09

Division 3

Advertisement

Kenmare 1-07 Fossa 4-20

Beaufort 7-14 Legion 6-04

Ladies County U14 Football League

Just the one match went ahead

Division 1

Cromane 3-10 -v- Annascaul/Castleregory 4-09

Games did not take place in the North Kerry Ladies Football Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16s.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Longford move off foot of First Division
Villa closing in Champions League; City aiming to return to summit
Advertisement

Recommended

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Longford move off foot of First Division
Giro Dï¿½Italia resumes today
Moira Murrell recommended for appointment as Chief Executive of Cork County Council
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus