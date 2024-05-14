Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17's football competition
Div. 1 semi final
Churchill 3-12 Keel/Listry 3-10
Div. 3.
St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 4-23 An Ghaeltacht 4.15
Div. 4.
Dromid/Waterville 5-13 Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-13
Dingle 3-11 Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia 3-12
Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen 2-08 Castlegregory. 7-13
East Kerry League
Round 4
Division 1
Rathmore 2-09 Dr Crokes 1-16
Division 2
Glenflesk 1-08 Kilcummin 1-09
Division 3
Kenmare 1-07 Fossa 4-20
Beaufort 7-14 Legion 6-04
Ladies County U14 Football League
Just the one match went ahead
Division 1
Cromane 3-10 -v- Annascaul/Castleregory 4-09
Games did not take place in the North Kerry Ladies Football Clanmaurice Medical Practice Under 16s.