A new Chair of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation has been named.

Brian Lawlor, Group General Manager of the O’Donoghue Ring Collection has been elected to the role.

He will take over from Bernadette Randles, who he thanked for the leadership and commitment she demonstrated in the role.

Advertisement

Mr Lawlor said it is a great honour to have been elected and he looks forward to engaging with the Government and industry partners to address challenges head on.