Kerry MEP says GAA stadiums should be used for major sporting events in all codes

A Kerry MEP says GAA stadia across the country should be used regularly for major sporting events in all codes.

Seán Kelly was reacting to the full house at Croke Park for the recent Champions Cup rugby semi-final.

The Kilcummin native was GAA President and instrumental when Rule 42 was passed in 2005; which opened Croke Park up to hosting events including soccer and rugby.

He says it makes sense for the GAA and other sporting organisations to use GAA stadiums nationwide for such games.