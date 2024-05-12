McIlroy one off lead

Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the lead at golf's Wells Fargo Championship heading into the final day.

The Northern Irishman produced another bogey-free round in North Carolina as he edged closer to Xander Schauffele who remains out in front on 12 under par.

Seamus Power is level-par with Shane Lowry is way back on 6-over.

Leona Maguire is just one shot outside the top 20 ahead of her final round at the Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour.

She'll resume from 3-under-par this afternoon in New Jersey.

The lead is held by Madelene Sagstrom on 19-under.