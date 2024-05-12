Advertisement
Sport

McIlroy one off lead

May 12, 2024 11:53 By radiokerrysport
McIlroy one off lead
Share this article

Rory McIlroy is just one shot off the lead at golf's Wells Fargo Championship heading into the final day.

The Northern Irishman produced another bogey-free round in North Carolina as he edged closer to Xander Schauffele who remains out in front on 12 under par.

Seamus Power is level-par with Shane Lowry is way back on 6-over.

Advertisement

***

Leona Maguire is just one shot outside the top 20 ahead of her final round at the Cognizant Founders Cup on the LPGA Tour.

She'll resume from 3-under-par this afternoon in New Jersey.

Advertisement

The lead is held by Madelene Sagstrom on 19-under.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry minor team revealed
Advertisement
Killarney festival begins today
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí appeal for public’s help in finding missing North Kerry teenager
Kerry minor team revealed
Lough Rinn Regatta; Killorglin review
Community Games review
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus