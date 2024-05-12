Gardaí appeal for public’s help in finding missing North Kerry teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teenager who has been missing from Listowel since Saturday morning (May 11th).

17-year-old Lauryn Linehan is described as approximately 5’5" tall, of medium build, with long black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green top, black leggings, black gilet and black cap.

Lauryn is known to frequent the Cork City centre area.

Anyone with information on Lauryn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.