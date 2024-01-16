Advertisement
Sinn Féin selects new candidate to run in Listowel Electoral Area

Jan 16, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin selects new candidate to run in Listowel Electoral Area
Sinn Féin has selected a Ballybunion woman as one of its candidates to run in the Listowel Electoral Area in this summer's council elections.

Marion Falvey O'Sullivan had been defeated in a vote at local cumann level in Ballybunion.

However, she won a subsequent vote held at a larger geographical area level on Friday night.

Ballybunion Sinn Féin cumann members held two votes late last year and selected Colm Beasley, nephew of retiring councillor Robert Beasley,  to go forward to convention.

Radio Kerry understands that a procedural objection was raised in relation to that vote resulting in another contest held at the wider geographical electoral area meeting of the party covering the Ballybunion, Asdee, Ballylongford and Lisselton areas on Friday night.

Marion Falvey O’Sullivan beat Mr Beasley in that vote and will now be one of Sinn Féin's candidates to contest the Listowel Electoral Area in the county council elections.

