Housing is the main priority for Sinn Féin’s newest candidate in North Kerry.

29-year-old Colm Beasley will contest next year’s local elections for Sinn Féin in the Listowel Municipal District.

He’s replacing his uncle, Robert Beasley, who’s retiring from politics after next year’s county council elections.

Colm Beasley says he sees how his generation has been affected by housing challenges, and this is his main focus.