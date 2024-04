The funeral of a man who died following a crash in North Cork will take place today.

Ger Fleming lived in Ahane, Brosna and was formerly from Barna, Scartaglen.

He died following a collision involving his motorbike and a truck near Ballydesmond on Wednesday.

Advertisement

His funeral Mass will take place in Knockaclárig Church today (Monday) at 12pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in the Brosna new cemetery.