A parish priest says the Kerry man who died in a crash in North Cork was kind and helpful, and will be greatly missed.

Ger Fleming from Brosna was killed following a collision involving his motorbike and a truck near Ballydesmond on Wednesday.

Mr Fleming, who was originally from Scartaglen, was a married father of two little girls.

The parish priest of Brosna, Fr Martin Spillane, paid tribute to Mr Fleming’s kindness and the help he gave to many people.