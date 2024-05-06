Reports West Ham have agreed deal to replace Moyes as manager

It's understood West Ham have agreed a deal to replace David Moyes as manager.
Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will take over at the end of the season.
Details are still being finalised.
Advertisement
It's understood West Ham have agreed a deal to replace David Moyes as manager.
Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will take over at the end of the season.
Details are still being finalised.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus