Reports West Ham have agreed deal to replace Moyes as manager

May 6, 2024 12:55 By radiokerrysport
It's understood West Ham have agreed a deal to replace David Moyes as manager.

Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will take over at the end of the season.

Details are still being finalised.

