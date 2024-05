An Ireland South Candidate for the European Elections says Munster Technological University could help solve food waste problems and create high end jobs.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú was responding to figures from Eurostat from 2021, showing Ireland was one of the biggest food wasters in Europe, costing the average Irish household €700 per year

She wants to use more Eu research and development funding to ensure the MTU can be at the centre of the solution.