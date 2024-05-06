TII says Tralee to Dingle road funding is for land costs and preparing documents

The national roads body says funding for the Tralee to Dingle road this year is earmarked for land costs and preparing documents.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland was responding to a parliamentary question by Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly.

€150,000 has been allocated for the road in 2024.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan told the Dáil in March that €150,000 was allocated for the N86 Tralee to An Daingean scheme in 2024.

Minister Ryan said as with all national roads projects in the National Development Plan, the delivery programme for this project will be kept under review for 2025.

Deputy Pa Daly asked what this grant allocation for 2024 will be used for on the N86.

In response to Deputy Daly, the TII says the €150,000 provided for the scheme this year will allow Kerry County Council to cover some outstanding expenditure on the scheme, including some remaining land costs.

The TII said it will also allow the council to prepare documents to facilitate a tender for the next section of the scheme to be progressed as and when funding permits.

The TII made no reference to the funding allowing for further works to take place on the N86 this year.

County councillors have on many occasions criticised the condition of the road, and in the last Castleisland Chorca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, called for further funding to progress the works.