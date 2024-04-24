Advertisement
News

Man dies following collision in North Cork

Apr 24, 2024 15:16 By radiokerrynews
Man dies following collision in North Cork
Share this article

A man has died following a collision in North Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a truck this morning at Toureenfineen, near Ballydesmond.

The collision occurred before 8am and the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured.

Advertisement

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are currently in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Bord Pleanála accused of delivering another "blow" to Tralee after refusing planning for major housing development
Advertisement
Book of evidence to be served on Rath graveyard murder accused next week
Assault and robbery of elderly couple in Killarney described as despicable
Advertisement

Recommended

Fenit car park cleared after temporary partial closure to host upcoming Wild Minds Festival
Bord Pleanála accused of delivering another "blow" to Tralee after refusing planning for major housing development
Book of evidence to be served on Rath graveyard murder accused next week
Chair of KTIF says new national park status will promote sustainable tourism
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus