Man dies following collision in North Cork

A man has died following a collision in North Cork.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a truck this morning at Toureenfineen, near Ballydesmond.

The collision occurred before 8am and the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was fatally injured.

Advertisement

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are currently in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.