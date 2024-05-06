Advertisement
Sport

Killorglin confirm Blount signing

May 6, 2024 14:28 By radiokerrysport
Killorglin confirm Blount signing
Share this article

Flexachem KCYMS have signed Irish international Jordan Blount.

The 6'8 forward joins the Men's Super League side after 2 seasons at Neptune.

Blount, who previously played in top pro leagues in Germany, Spain and Iceland, exploded onto the scene after landing a Division 1 college scholarship in America.

Advertisement

Jordan Blount said''Excited is an understatement about this next move in my career. I think this decision aligns perfectly with the timing of my family and career goals. I’ve watched Flexachem KCYMS from afar over the last few years and feel like they’ve done a really good job and I feel that I can be that final piece to help the team bring some silverware to the club".

Club Chairman Vinny Croke said "I feel this is a big signing for the team. To have a player like Jordan wanting to come join Flexachem KCYMS Super League is huge as it shows how we have made progression these past years at national level basketball and hopefully with getting what is in my view the top Irish player in the country right now makes a major statement of intent".

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Minor team announced
Advertisement
Reports West Ham have agreed deal to replace Moyes as manager
Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League team of the week and roll of honour revealed
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Minor team announced
Reports West Ham have agreed deal to replace Moyes as manager
TII says Tralee to Dingle road funding is for land costs and preparing documents
Killarney Looking Good competition has been launched
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus