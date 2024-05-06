Killorglin confirm Blount signing

Flexachem KCYMS have signed Irish international Jordan Blount.

The 6'8 forward joins the Men's Super League side after 2 seasons at Neptune.

Blount, who previously played in top pro leagues in Germany, Spain and Iceland, exploded onto the scene after landing a Division 1 college scholarship in America.

Jordan Blount said''Excited is an understatement about this next move in my career. I think this decision aligns perfectly with the timing of my family and career goals. I’ve watched Flexachem KCYMS from afar over the last few years and feel like they’ve done a really good job and I feel that I can be that final piece to help the team bring some silverware to the club".

Club Chairman Vinny Croke said "I feel this is a big signing for the team. To have a player like Jordan wanting to come join Flexachem KCYMS Super League is huge as it shows how we have made progression these past years at national level basketball and hopefully with getting what is in my view the top Irish player in the country right now makes a major statement of intent".