Kerry accounted for 7% of all domestic waste water treatments systems nationwide in 2023

May 26, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is among seven counties which makes up more than half of Ireland’s Waste Water Treatment Systems.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s Domestic Waste Water Systems 2023 report.

It showed that over 490,000 (492,359) domestic systems were registered nationwide last year, with Cork accounting for the highest number of these.

According to the report by the Central Statistics Office, Kerry accounts for 7% of domestic waste water treatment systems nationally.

Kerry, Cork, Galway, Donegal, Mayo, Tipperary and Wexford make up over half of all domestic systems in the country; Cork has the highest number of registrations in Ireland, at 11%.

275 new domestic waste water treatment systems were registered in Kerry last year, bringing the total number in the county to 34,416.

This represents an increase of just under 3% in registrations in the county over a five-year period.

The number of registrations in Kerry last year was classified in three different owner types.

Domestic ownership accounted for the majority of registered systems, at 33,404.

Public Authority owned 667, while other non-domestic systems accounted for 345.

