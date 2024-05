Killorglin's Women's Junior 16 quad competed at the National Schools Regatta at Eton Dorney in London today.

The girls finished 3rd overall (out of 29 entries), behind Hurtpury University & College Boat club in first and Hexham Rowing Club in 2nd.

The crew consisted of Sadhbh O'Sullivan, Fia OGorman, Freya Doyle and Chloe O'Sullivan, coached by Michael Fleming Jnr.