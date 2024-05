Students from Presentation Secondary School Listowel have won an award at SciFest@MTU 2024.

Emma Heaphy and Abbie Mazzelle were awarded Best Project Award for their project titled “Would people live on and Island if given the necessities?”.

The students will go on to represent SciFest@MTU Kerry Campus in the national final in November.

Their investigation aims to tackle the housing crisis in Ireland, by making use of the islands around Ireland.