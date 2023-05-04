Over 100 Kerry students take part in SciFest

Over 100 secondary schools students from 12 schools across Kerry took part in [email protected] recently.

SciFest is an all-island STEM initiative which fosters active, collaborative and inquiry-based learning among second-level students.

Yasmine Odugbesan from Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School, Tralee was named as the overall winner for her project entitled 'How effective is the Carotenoid Lycopene in regards to UV protection?'.

Advertisement

She’ll now represent MTU – Kerry Campus at The SciFest National Final in November

The runner-up on the day, also from Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School in Tralee, was Orla Buttimer with her project ‘Does the Yondr pouch affect students' concentration in school life?’.