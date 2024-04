A local election candidate plans to work to bring vacant properties back into use in the Castleisland area, if she’s elected to Kerry County Council.

Michelle Keane, who is from Knocknagoshel, is running as an Independent candidate in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area.

She says she’s noticed a number of houses that are vacant in the town.

Michelle Keane says it’s one of her priorities to bring such houses back into use and rehouse local families, if she’s elected.